Realme 15 Pro With AI-Powered Triple 50MP Cameras Launched Alongside Realme 15

Realme has unveiled its 15 series, launching two new phones in India. The top option, Realme 15 Pro, is aimed at users who want professional-grade photography on their phone and then some without spending as much as the cost of a flagship phone. The Realme 15 Pro also features what the company claims is the industry’s first AI Edit genie, an assistant that edits photos using AI on your behalf.

Realme 15 Pro price in India

The Realme 15 Pro starts at ₹31,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs ₹33,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at ₹35,999, while its 512GB costs ₹38,999.

Realme has announced a ₹3,000 bank offer on the phone, after which it will effectively cost you a starting price of ₹28,999. The Realme 15 Pro comes in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple colours and will go on sale from July 20 across online and offline stores, including Flipkart.

Realme 15 Pro specifications

Display: The Realme 15 Pro boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ Display with an OLED panel that supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass with IP69 protection on the entire body.

Processor: Powering the Realme 15 Pro is a brand-new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, based on a 4nm process. The company claims the chip scored over 110W on AnTuTu benchmarks, but real-world performance has yet to be tested. The phone supports 120fps graphics in Garena Free Fire and 90fps in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage with no support for expandability.

Cameras: The Realme 15 Pro packs three 50MP cameras; two on the back and one for selfies. He rear system includes a Sony IMX896 OIS sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, which the company claims can click portraits and nightscapes with good clarity. The 50MP front camera is located inside the punch-hole design on the display. The cameras are capable of recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second.

Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging.

OS: The Realme 15 Pro runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

Realme 15 comes in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green and Silk Pink colours.

Realme 15 launched