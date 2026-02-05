Infinix Unveils XOS 16 With AI Tools, Battery Self-Repair, and iPhone Photo Transfer Feature

Infinix has announced XOS 16, its next smartphone operating system, positioning it as a cleaner, “AI-first” interface focused on practical upgrades across productivity, battery management, security and gaming. The company says XOS 16 will ship on upcoming Infinix smartphones, while eligible existing devices will get it later through phased updates.

What is new in XOS 16

Infinix is leaning hard on AI features that aim to reduce steps, not just add effects. The headline tools include One‑Tap FlashMemo, which allows turning notes into actions like events, calls, routes or drafts, a one-tap idea saving tool called Ask Folax, Mind Hub to organise content, and AI Writing for message refinement, all surfaced through a “One‑Tap‑to‑AI” panel. There’s also a YouTube Summary feature for quick highlights and a Video Battery Saver mode aimed at reducing power drain during long streaming sessions.

Battery features

XOS 16 introduces Bypass Charging, which powers the phone directly during heavy use to reduce heat, which is useful if you game while plugged in. Infinix also claims a Battery Self‑Repair feature that slows degradation and can extend battery life by “up to 1–1.5 years,” though the company doesn’t detail the test conditions in the release.

iPhone photo transfer

Similar to the cross-platform sharing tool on Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and iQOO phones, Infinix's Touch Transfer uses NFC to share photos, including Live Photos, without a network connection with an iPhone. However, a companion app is required on the iPhone. If it works reliably, this is a practical quality-of-life add-on for households with mixed Android and iOS devices.

Gaming and “outdoor reliability”

For gaming, Infinix highlights frame interpolation, AI gaming tools, and features like Magic Voice Changer and Voice Command, along with an upcoming “Gameshift” immersive gaming zone. It is also adding “outdoor” touch tuning, with rain/waterproof bag optimisation claimed at 90–95 per cent accuracy, sweaty-hand recognition, plus a Motion Sickness Relief Mode for travel.

Security

On security, XOS 16 adds Remote Enable Find My Device, which Infinix says keeps tracking active even if the SIM is removed, a facility the company positions as a theft/loss recovery feature. As with most anti-theft tools, the real test will be how well it works across resets, network conditions and device permissions.