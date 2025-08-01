Inside the Doomsday Bunkers of Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg & Sam Altman—Where Tech Billionaires Are Prepping for the Apocalypse in Style | Image: Unsplash

In the age of AI, pandemics, and global unrest, the richest minds in tech are not just thinking about the next iPhone or Mars mission, they are planning their escape from civilisation. Meet the billionaires quietly building luxury doomsday bunkers that redefine survival.

From Peter Thiel’s hidden New Zealand estate to Sam Altman’s apocalypse-ready ranch, and rumours swirling around Mark Zuckerberg’s secretive Hawaii compound, these panic pads are less fallout shelters, more futuristic fortresses.

Let’s go underground and take a look:

Peter Thiel- PayPal founder and Silicon Valley Investor

He is said to own a Peter Thiel to own an underground bunker in New Zealand, with private farmland and high walls. He has called New Zealand “the future” and even became a citizen in 2011. He’s believed to have a refuge ready in case of an apocalypse.

Mark Zuckerberg- Meta CEO

Zuckerberg is said to own a secret Hawaii fortress. He has bought over 2300 acres of land in Hawaii and is said to be building a massive compound with an underground bunker. It is said to be equipped with more than 30 bedrooms and bathrooms, blast-proof doors, self-sustaining systems and the total cost of the property is estimated to be over $270 million.

Sam Altman- CEO of OpenAI

In past interviews, Altman openly admitted he’s ready for a societal collapse. “I try not to think about it too much, but I have guns, gold, gas, and a getaway ranch.” He has confirmed that his home is fortified with a reinforced underground basement.

“I have been thinking, actually, that I should really do a good version of one of those [bunkers],” he said in a podcast. “Not because of AI but just because, like, people are dropping bombs in the world again.”

Why Are They Doing This?