Meta has modified Instagram's recommendation systems specifically for India to show users less sexually suggestive and violent content. The update is part of the company's efforts to strengthen default safety protections and improve the content people discover through Reels, Explore, and Feed.

The announcement comes a month after India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems. The government wanted the company to ensure that potentially misleading, manipulated, or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified on its platforms.

Meta said it had been improving Instagram's default protections over the past year, taking into account user feedback. The company also reported that users in India now flag recommended content around half as often as they did a year ago, although it did not disclose the underlying figures.

Instagram's India-Specific Algorithm Changes Explained

The latest changes focus on content recommended from accounts that users do not follow. This includes posts and videos surfaced through Instagram's Reels, Explore, and Feed recommendations.

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Meta said it has improved its detection systems using more capable AI models that assess content directly, rather than waiting for users to report or hide it. The systems are designed to identify material that does not meet Instagram's Recommendations Guidelines and prevent more of it from appearing in recommendations.

The company has specifically tuned its systems for India to reduce the recommendation of sexually suggestive material and content depicting violence.

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However, Meta clarified that this is not a blanket ban on such content. The changes concern what Instagram actively promotes to users, rather than automatically removing every post that falls into these categories.

Instagram's Recommendations Guidelines are also separate from its Community Standards. Content that violates Community Standards is removed, while content considered unlawful in a particular country can be restricted there.

Why Has India Asked Meta to Review Instagram Recommendations?

The update comes amid growing scrutiny of how social media algorithms influence the visibility and spread of online content.

In an October 10 advisory, MeitY asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems to ensure that potentially misleading, manipulated, or out-of-context material is not repeatedly recommended or given disproportionate reach.

The ministry also asked the company to prevent users from being disproportionately exposed to a single or limited set of narratives and report the measures taken to address these concerns.

The government's advisory followed concerns that videos, images, statements, and graphics relating to public events and law-and-order situations could contribute to confusion or disturb public order if amplified without adequate context.

Meta, however, has not directly linked its latest Instagram changes to the government advisory. It has described the measures as part of work undertaken over the past year in response to user feedback.

Instagram Gives Users More Controls Over Recommended Content

Alongside its default protections, Instagram offers several settings that allow users to manage what appears in their recommendations.

The Sensitive Content Control option allows users to choose to see less sensitive material across Search, Reels, Explore, suggested accounts, and in-feed recommendations. In India, the most mature content is already excluded from recommendations, so this setting adjusts exposure to other sensitive material.

Users can also use Political Content Control to see fewer political recommendations from accounts they do not follow. The Not Interested option, accessible through the three-dot menu on a post or Reel, helps Instagram understand which recommendations users want to avoid.

Other tools include Hidden Words, which filters selected words, phrases, and emojis from comments and message requests, and Block, which prevents selected accounts from finding a profile, viewing posts, or sending messages.

Teen Accounts also provide additional safeguards. Introduced in India last year, these accounts automatically place teenagers in a 13-plus content setting based on Instagram's age-appropriate content guidelines.

What the Changes Mean for Instagram Users in India

The latest update highlights the growing role of AI in moderating and recommending content on social media platforms. Instagram's recommendation systems determine what users discover beyond the accounts they already follow, giving the company considerable influence over which posts gain wider visibility.

For users, the changes could mean fewer unwanted recommendations involving sexually suggestive or violent material. For creators, however, the updated recommendation filters could also influence the reach of content that does not violate platform rules but falls outside the categories Instagram wants to promote.

The move also comes as governments increasingly examine the role of social media algorithms in shaping public conversations. Meta has previously adjusted Facebook's content ranking in markets such as Canada and Brazil to reduce political content.