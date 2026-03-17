Instagram Faces Outage in India, Users Report Login and Upload Issues

New Delhi: Popular photo‑sharing platform Instagram is facing technical problems in India, with users reporting difficulties logging in, uploading content, and connecting to servers. According to outage tracker Downdetctor.com, the issue began around midnight and has continued through the morning, leading to frustration among users who rely on the app for daily communication and content sharing.

Data from user reports shows that the most common problems include login failures (48%), app malfunctions (30%), and server connection errors (23%). Many users say they are unable to post photos or videos, while others complain that they cannot access their accounts at all. The disruption appears to be concentrated in India, unlike a previous outage earlier this month that affected Instagram globally.

This marks the second outage in the past two weeks. On March 11, Instagram experienced a widespread server issue that left millions of users worldwide unable to access the service. That incident was acknowledged by Meta, Instagram’s parent company, which later restored services after several hours. The current disruption, however, seems localized to India, raising questions about

Instagram, which is owned by Meta and integrated with Facebook’s ecosystem, has not yet issued an official statement about the ongoing problems in India. The company typically addresses such issues through its help channels or social media accounts, but as of now, users are relying on outage trackers and peer reports for information.

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With Instagram being one of the most widely used apps for photo sharing, messaging, and digital marketing, repeated service interruptions can have a significant impact on both personal and professional users. While the cause of the current outage remains unclear, the timing and persistence of the issue highlight the importance of reliable server infrastructure in a country where Instagram has a massive user base. As of Tuesday morning, the outage continues, and users are advised to monitor official Meta channels for updates.