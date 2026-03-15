Private Chats No More? Instagram Set To Terminate End-to-End Encryption | Image: X

Meta has officially confirmed that Instagram will discontinue support for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in direct messages (DMs), a move that could change how private conversations are handled on the platform.

According to an updated support page and in-app notifications, the security feature is slated for removal on May 8, 2026, after which encrypted chats on Instagram will no longer be supported.

The decision marks a sharp reversal of Meta’s long-standing privacy-focused vision, famously championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019.

While the company spent years working to integrate E2EE across its Big Three apps, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, the latest update suggests a combination of these efforts that leaves Instagram users with significantly less protection.

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Low Adoption

According to The Verge, Instagram introduced encrypted messaging in December 2023 as part of Meta's broader push to strengthen privacy across its apps.

Meta has defended the move by citing a lack of user engagement. A spokesperson stated that very few people were actively opting into the encrypted chat feature on Instagram.

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Unlike WhatsApp, where encryption is enabled by default, Instagram’s E2EE was an optional, manual setting that users had to toggle for specific conversations.

What does this mean for your data?

Once the feature is officially disabled, your direct messages will no longer be shielded by the E2EE protocol.

This technical change means that messages will still be protected from hackers in transit, but Meta will technically be able to access, scan, and store the contents.

While this is primarily intended for safety moderation, policy enforcement, and AI-driven features, it effectively ends the zero-knowledge privacy era for Instagram DMs.

If you currently have active encrypted "Secret Conversations," Instagram will begin flagging these threads with in-app alerts.

These notifications are designed to warn you that the specific security layer protecting those chats is being dismantled.

Because encrypted messages are stored differently from standard DMs, they may become inaccessible once the transition is complete.

Privacy And Security

Instagram is strongly advising users to manually download and export any critical messages, photos, or videos from these secure threads before the deadline to avoid permanent loss.

This change allows the platform to deploy AI-driven moderation tools and respond more easily to law enforcement warrants.

The decision has ignited a widespread discussion among cybersecurity experts and digital rights advocates.

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is widely considered the gold standard for digital security, as it ensures that sensitive data, ranging from financial information to personal photos, is protected from hackers, identity thieves, and unauthorised surveillance.

However, this privacy comes with a significant trade-off for law enforcement. Many governments and child-protection organisations argue that absolute encryption creates blind spots, making it nearly impossible for authorities to intercept illegal content, such as child exploitation material or extremist coordination.