Instagram Gets Spin View, Multi-Cam View, Meta Glasses Support for Creators

Instagram has announced a bunch of new tools aimed at creators, including Spin View, Multi-Cam View, and deeper support for Meta AI Glasses, as the company looks to simplify content creation across phones and wearables. The new features are part of Instagram's latest Creator Toolkit, which also offers resources to help creators design content and experiences for Meta's growing ecosystem of AI-powered smart glasses.

Spin View Makes Product Videos More Interactive

One of the biggest additions is Spin View, which lets creators capture a product or object from every angle to create a 360-degree-style viewing experience. Instagram says the feature is designed for creators showcasing products, gadgets, artwork, collectibles, or anything that benefits from being viewed from multiple angles.

Multi-Cam View Records From Different Angles

Instagram is also introducing Multi-Cam View, allowing creators to combine footage from multiple camera angles into a single video. The feature is aimed at making tutorials, unboxing videos, interviews, reaction videos, and behind-the-scenes clips more engaging without requiring professional editing software.

New Features for Meta AI Glasses

Creators using Meta AI Glasses are getting dedicated tools that allow them to capture first-person content more naturally. Instagram says creators can seamlessly import footage recorded on Meta Glasses and incorporate it into Reels, giving followers a first-person perspective that isn't possible with conventional smartphone cameras.

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Toolkit Helps Creators Build for AI Glasses

Alongside the new creation features, Instagram has launched a Creator Toolkit for AI Glasses. The toolkit includes design guidance, best practices, and examples to help developers and creators build experiences tailored for wearable devices instead of traditional smartphones.

The announcement comes as Meta continues expanding its AI glasses portfolio and ahead of expected smart glasses launches from rivals including Apple and Google, signalling that wearable-first content could become an increasingly important part of the creator economy.