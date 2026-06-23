Meta Glasses, Company's Own AI Smart Glasses, Launched

Meta has unveiled a new range of AI-powered smart glasses developed in partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, signalling the company's growing ambitions to make smart glasses the next major computing platform after smartphones.

The new glasses start at $299 (roughly ₹28,400) and combine Meta's artificial intelligence capabilities with EssilorLuxottica's expertise in eyewear design, manufacturing, and distribution. The launch marks the latest chapter in a partnership that has already produced the popular Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and, more recently, expanded into Oakley-branded products.

Meta's Bigger Bet Is on AI Wearables

While Meta is best known for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the company has increasingly shifted its focus towards wearable technology powered by artificial intelligence.

The new smart glasses feature built-in cameras, microphones, speakers, and Meta AI, allowing users to take photos, record videos, make calls, listen to music, and interact with an AI assistant without pulling out a smartphone. Meta has also been expanding capabilities such as live translation, visual understanding, and navigation assistance through its wearable products.

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Unlike augmented reality headsets, the glasses are designed to look and feel like conventional eyewear, a strategy Meta believes will help drive mainstream adoption.

Why EssilorLuxottica Matters

A key part of Meta's strategy is its partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyewear company and the owner of brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley. The company brings decades of experience in eyewear design, retail distribution, prescription lenses, and fashion branding.

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Industry analysts have long argued that smart glasses will only become mainstream if they look and feel like regular glasses rather than miniature computers strapped to users' faces. EssilorLuxottica's involvement helps Meta address that challenge.

The partnership has already proven successful, with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses reportedly selling millions of units since launch.

Google's and Apple's New Rival

The launch also intensifies competition in the emerging AI wearables market. Google has been showcasing new Android XR and AI-powered eyewear concepts, while Apple is reportedly developing its own smart glasses alongside AI-enhanced AirPods. Snap, meanwhile, recently launched its latest generation of augmented reality glasses aimed at consumers and developers.

Unlike traditional smartphones, smart glasses promise hands-free access to AI assistants that can see what users see and respond in real time.

From Metaverse to Smart Glasses

The announcement highlights how Meta's hardware strategy has evolved over the past few years. While the company once focused heavily on the metaverse and virtual reality headsets, recent investments suggest wearable AI devices have become a much higher priority. Reports last year indicated Meta had even acquired a stake in EssilorLuxottica to strengthen the long-term partnership.