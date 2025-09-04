Instagram Launches Dedicated iPad App With Reels At the Centre

Instagram launched a dedicated iPad application on Wednesday, placing its short-form video feature, Reels, at the centre of the redesigned interface as parent company Meta intensifies competition with TikTok. The app addresses longstanding complaints about Instagram’s iPad experience, which previously required using a scaled-up iPhone version with blurry visuals and missing features.

The new app, available globally on devices running iPadOS 15.1 and later, opens directly to a Reels feed — a nod to what Instagram calls 'lean-back entertainment' — with Stories pinned at the top and one-tap access to messaging. Instagram's iPad app looks similar to its counterpart on Android-powered foldable phones, such as the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

“Now, when you open the app, you’ll drop into Reels, so you can get the entertaining content you love on a bigger screen. You’ll also see Stories at the top, so you can easily connect with the people that matter to you, and messaging is one tap away,” said Instagram.

Reels, which accounts for more than 20 per cent of time users spend on Instagram, represents a central pillar in Meta's strategy to boost engagement across its platforms in the competitive short-form video market.

The iPad app adds a Following tab with multiple viewing options, including recommended posts, content from mutual followers and chronological feeds. Users can reorder feed options to prioritise preferred content.

The interface supports multitasking layouts that show messages and notifications side by side, and lets comments expand without interrupting video playback. The app is available for free on Apple’s App Store. Instagram said an optimised version for Android tablets will be released soon.

Instagram's iPad app comes months after Meta launched a dedicated WhatsApp app for the iPad, heeding a growing demand for years. “Bringing all your favourite features to a larger screen, WhatsApp for iPad makes keeping in touch with friends and family even easier,” said WhatsApp in a blog post in May, announcing the app that puts smart multitasking and iPadOS functionalities at its centre.

— With inputs from Reuters