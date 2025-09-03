Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Price Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for September 4, with rumours suggesting the arrival of fresh flagship tablets. The company will unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 series, including a standard variant and an Ultra variant. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to feature high-end specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset, and a slimmer design—all for the same price as last year’s model.

According to a now-removed listing on at least two Polish retailers, Komputronik and X-Kom, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could start at around $1,200 (approximately ₹1,06,000), the same price as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. If true, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could appeal to customers seeking a thin device with high-end specifications and no price increase.

The retailer listings also suggested the price of the regular variant, revealing that it could start at $860, which is roughly ₹76,000. Last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 series lacked a standard variant, but the Plus model was announced at a starting price of $999.99 for the 256GB storage variant. Erstwhile rumours do not hint that Samsung’s initial Galaxy Tab S11 series launch will include a Plus variant, but the company has not said a word on what is in store for September 4.

Previous reports have also suggested key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 series, hinting at a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset. The new chipset could bring serious performance upgrades over last year’s MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset that powered the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The upcoming Ultra variant could feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, while the standard model could use an 11-inch screen. Reports also claim the Ultra could sport a dual-camera setup, including a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S11 could come with a single 13MP camera on the back.