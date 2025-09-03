Updated 3 September 2025 at 13:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Price Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch
Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S11 series, including two models, on September 4.
- Tech News
Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for September 4, with rumours suggesting the arrival of fresh flagship tablets. The company will unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 series, including a standard variant and an Ultra variant. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to feature high-end specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset, and a slimmer design—all for the same price as last year’s model.
According to a now-removed listing on at least two Polish retailers, Komputronik and X-Kom, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could start at around $1,200 (approximately ₹1,06,000), the same price as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. If true, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could appeal to customers seeking a thin device with high-end specifications and no price increase.
The retailer listings also suggested the price of the regular variant, revealing that it could start at $860, which is roughly ₹76,000. Last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 series lacked a standard variant, but the Plus model was announced at a starting price of $999.99 for the 256GB storage variant. Erstwhile rumours do not hint that Samsung’s initial Galaxy Tab S11 series launch will include a Plus variant, but the company has not said a word on what is in store for September 4.
Previous reports have also suggested key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 series, hinting at a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset. The new chipset could bring serious performance upgrades over last year’s MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset that powered the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The upcoming Ultra variant could feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, while the standard model could use an 11-inch screen. Reports also claim the Ultra could sport a dual-camera setup, including a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S11 could come with a single 13MP camera on the back.
With the launch set for Thursday, the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series is not far.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 13:24 IST