Instagram Limits Live Streaming: New Rule Leaves Many Users Disappointed

Instagram has quietly introduced a major change that’s catching users off guard. The platform, known for allowing almost anyone to go live with just a tap, now has new restrictions that are disappointing many longtime users.

If you’ve tried to go live recently and received an unexpected message, you’re not alone.

“We changed requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”

That message is now appearing for users across the platform—and it’s official. According to a confirmation shared with TechCrunch, Instagram has updated its policy to only allow live-streaming for users who have both:

A public account

At least 1,000 followers

This marks a significant shift from the platform’s earlier approach, where any user, regardless of follower count or account type, could access the live-streaming feature.

What This Means for You

If you love going live to connect with friends or share real-time content, this change might come as a major setback. To use Instagram Live now, you’ll have to make your account public, which also means giving up a layer of privacy.

For users who prefer to keep their profiles private, like teens, families, or those concerned about online safety, this is a difficult trade-off. They must now choose between protecting their privacy and using one of the platform’s most interactive features.

Instagram Live has long been a powerful tool for users of all sizes, from small creators and hobbyists to local businesses and casual users. It allowed for spontaneous moments, Q&A sessions, personal storytelling, and community engagement.

What Can You Do About It?