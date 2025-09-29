Instagram Prioritises Reels in Latest India - Focused Revamp, Starts Limited Trials

Instagram Update: Instagram has begun testing a new “Reels-first” experience in India, making a shift in how the platform’s mobile app opens for a select group of users. The move comes as short-form video and direct messaging (DMs) continue to dominate usage patterns on the app.

Since it is in the testing phase, the Instagram app will open directly into the Reels section instead of the traditional home feed. Stories will remain accessible at the top of the interface, while direct messages (DMs) can be reached with a single swipe via the navigation bar. Further, there will be a redesigned “Following” tab, which will offer three viewing options:

All (recommended posts and Reels from accounts followed),

Friends (content from mutual followers),

Latest (chronological updates)

Meta said India was chosen for the test, given the country has a dynamic and diverse Reels ecosystem. This has resulted in becoming a major source of content both domestically and globally. According to Instagram, the Reels are reshared more than 4.5 billion times daily by users across Meta platforms. Further, messaging has also become the most favoured way to share photos and videos on the mobile application.

Globally, Instagram now counts 3 billion monthly active users. Much of this growth, the company noted, is being driven by how people engage with short-form video and private conversations.

Alongside the India trial, Instagram revealed its plans to streamline navigation across the app and its redesign. In the coming weeks, DMs will be repositioned to the centre of the navigation bar for quicker access, while Reels will move to the second tab. Users will also be able to swipe seamlessly between tabs, aiming to make discovery and conversations more fluid.