Updated 14 March 2026 at 18:10 IST
Nothing Phone (4a) Series Goes on Sale in India With Telephoto Camera and Glyph Bar
The Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro continue Nothing’s transparent design, while introducing upgrades such as a telephoto camera and a redesigned Glyph lighting interface.
Nothing has started sales of the Phone (4a) series in India, expanding its mid-range lineup with new camera hardware, Snapdragon performance, and the latest Nothing OS. The new phones continue Nothing’s transparent design, now available in multiple colour options, while introducing upgrades such as a telephoto camera and a redesigned Glyph lighting interface.
Cameras and display
The Phone (4a) features a triple-camera system led by a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, supporting up to 70x Ultra Zoom. It also includes a Sony ultra-wide sensor and a 32MP front camera. Nothing says the cameras are powered by its TrueLens Engine 4 computational photography system, which enables features such as Ultra XDR photos and AI-based image processing.
On the front, the phone gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.
Performance and software
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, aimed at delivering faster everyday performance and smoother gaming in the mid-range segment. It runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, bringing updated AI features, system personalisation tools, and interface improvements.
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The device also introduces the Glyph Bar, a redesigned lighting interface that provides notification alerts and can function as a fill light while taking photos or videos.
Battery and design
The Phone (4a) packs a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. It comes with IP64 protection against dust and splashes. The transparent design returns in Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options.
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Price and availability
The Phone (4a) is available in three variants:
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹31,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹34,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹37,999
The Phone (4a) Pro comes in three configurations:
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹39,999
- 8GB + 256GB: ₹42,999
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹45,999
As part of launch offers, buyers can get bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 on the Phone (4a) and up to ₹4,000 on the Phone (4a) Pro, along with exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. With these offers, the effective starting price drops to ₹24,999 for Phone (4a) and ₹34,999 for Phone (4a) Pro. The Phone (4a) series is available through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail stores across India.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 18:10 IST