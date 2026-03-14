Nothing Phone (4a) Series Goes on Sale in India With Telephoto Camera and Glyph Bar

The Nothing Phone 4a series starts at ₹31,999. | Image: Nothing

Nothing has started sales of the Phone (4a) series in India, expanding its mid-range lineup with new camera hardware, Snapdragon performance, and the latest Nothing OS. The new phones continue Nothing’s transparent design, now available in multiple colour options, while introducing upgrades such as a telephoto camera and a redesigned Glyph lighting interface.

Cameras and display

The Phone (4a) features a triple-camera system led by a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, supporting up to 70x Ultra Zoom. It also includes a Sony ultra-wide sensor and a 32MP front camera. Nothing says the cameras are powered by its TrueLens Engine 4 computational photography system, which enables features such as Ultra XDR photos and AI-based image processing.

On the front, the phone gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance and software

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, aimed at delivering faster everyday performance and smoother gaming in the mid-range segment. It runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, bringing updated AI features, system personalisation tools, and interface improvements.

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The device also introduces the Glyph Bar, a redesigned lighting interface that provides notification alerts and can function as a fill light while taking photos or videos.

Battery and design

The Phone (4a) packs a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. It comes with IP64 protection against dust and splashes. The transparent design returns in Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options.

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Price and availability

The Phone (4a) is available in three variants:

8GB + 128GB: ₹31,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹34,999 12GB + 256GB: ₹37,999

The Phone (4a) Pro comes in three configurations:

8GB + 128GB: ₹39,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹42,999 12GB + 256GB: ₹45,999