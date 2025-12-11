Instagram Now Allows Reposting Public Stories Without Permission Tags: What You Need to Know

Instagram has introduced a new update that lets users share Stories from any public account—even when they aren’t tagged. The company announced the change through a post on Threads, confirming that the feature is now available for users worldwide.

Until now, users could only repost a Story if they were tagged in it, which often caused inconvenience when someone forgot to tag friends or collaborators. Many people resorted to taking screenshots to share a Story they liked. With the new tool, reposting can be done instantly and with proper credit to the original creator.

Creators who prefer not to have their Stories reshared can disable the option in their privacy settings.

How the New Story Repost Feature Works

- Open Instagram and view a Story from any public account

- A share icon will appear near the message bar

- Tap it and choose “Add to your story”

- The Story will appear on your profile with built‑in credit to the original poster

The feature is currently rolling out on both Android and iOS. Some users may already see it, while others will receive it soon.

How to Disable Story Reposting on Your Account

Public accounts that don’t want their Stories reshared can turn the feature off:

- Go to Settings & Activity

- Open Privacy and then Story

- Switch off “Allow sharing to story”

