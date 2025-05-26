Instagram Tips: How to Share Stories to WhatsApp as Status

Instagram Stories are a convenient way to inform friends, family, and followers about your whereabouts and everything you do, think, and listen to. You can post photos, videos, music, text, polls, and even share content created by others as Instagram Stories. If you talk about its counterpart for WhatsApp, Status is the closest feature.

Although WhatsApp Status does not support the full features of Instagram Stories, it is a good way to post ephemeral content to let your contacts know what you are up to. Since Instagram and WhatsApp are being developed as interconnected platforms, a direct sharing tool allows you to cross-post your Instagram Stories to WhatsApp Status. Here is how to do that.

— Open Instagram and curate a Story according to your preference. You can include photos, videos, or text in the Story and even add music to the mix. Instagram allows you to put filters and add different elements like GIFs, polls, and stickers to your Story.

— Once you are done creating your Story, post it to Instagram. Right after you post it, you will see a WhatsApp icon at the bottom, tapping which will directly share the content to WhatsApp. However, ensure that you have linked your Instagram profile to your WhatsApp account.

However, this tool is still rolling out to everyone, so some people may not see it when they share an Instagram Story. For those users, there are alternatives.

Method 1: Share the Story before posting

Once you have created a story, tap the download icon, represented by an arrow facing downward, at the top to save it to your phone. Now, open WhatsApp and go to the Status tab. Tap the camera icon and select the saved image or video, and post it.

Method 2: Share an already posted Story