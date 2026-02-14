Instagram Rolls Out Valentine’s Day Update With New Fonts, Stickers, and Chat Themes

Every February, Instagram leans into the Valentine’s spirit with playful updates designed to make posts, chats, and Stories more festive. This year is no exception, as the platform, along with its companion app Edits, has introduced a fresh set of tools just in time for February 14.

The latest rollout brings Valentine’s-themed fonts, text effects, and decorative styles to Stories and Reels. Users can now wrap selfies and shared memories in heart-inspired sticker frames, while new animations add a romantic flair to posts. Direct messages are also part of the celebration, with a Valentine’s Day chat theme available in both light and dark modes.

Instagram Notes, the short status updates visible in DMs, are getting a seasonal makeover too. Hidden “secret phrases” trigger themed designs, adding a surprise element for those who type in words like “vday” or “ily.” Story mention stickers have also been updated, making it easier to tag a partner or close friend in a festive way.

On the creative side, Edits is offering Valentine’s fonts, ready-made text presets for Reels, and new sound effects. A dramatic speed control option lets creators ramp up clips to 100x, opening the door to more playful edits. Unlike Instagram’s limited-time rollout, Edits’ themed tools will remain available beyond Valentine’s week.

In 2025, Instagram introduced “Secret Phrases in Notes,” where typing words like “pookie” or “ily” unlocked visual effects such as cupid’s arrows or heart-filled screens. DMs got three themed designs - candy hearts, love, and sweethearts - while users could assign custom nicknames in chats. Stories saw new fonts and a limited-edition vinyl record sticker exclusive to iOS, which revealed hearts when scratched.

Availability

This year’s Valentine’s features on Instagram will be live from February 12 to February 16, while Edits’ creative tools are here to stay.