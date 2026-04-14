Intex Targets Premium TV Boom with 65” & 75” Launch as Big-Screen Demand Surges in India

New Delhi: Intex Technologies has launched new 65-inch and 75-inch QLED smart TVs, entering a segment that is rapidly becoming the focus of India’s television market in 2026.

The launch comes after a mixed but shifting year for the industry. In 2025, overall smart TV shipments in India saw a slow start and remained under pressure for much of the year. However, demand within the premium category, especially for larger screen sizes, continued to grow strongly. Industry data shows that shipments of televisions sized 55 inches and above grew by around 43% in 2024, a trend that carried into 2025 as more consumers upgraded to bigger screens.

At the same time, QLED TVs saw rapid growth, with shipments more than doubling in parts of 2025 despite an overall market slowdown.

Against this backdrop, Intex’s new models aim to tap into the premiumisation wave. The televisions come with 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display technology, offering brighter screens and better colour output. Features such as Dolby Vision, HDR support and smoother motion handling are designed to improve viewing quality, especially for sports and high-action content.

Advertisement

The devices run on Google TV, giving users access to popular streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. With built-in Chromecast and voice control features, the TVs are positioned as connected entertainment hubs rather than just display devices.

The competitive landscape, however, remains intense. Samsung has emerged as the market leader going into 2025, driven by strong sales of premium and large-screen TVs. LG Electronics continues to hold a strong position in the high-end segment, while Xiaomi, once the top player, has seen its lead challenged as the market shifts away from budget models towards premium offerings.

Advertisement

Other brands such as Sony and TCL are also expanding their QLED and large-screen portfolios, increasing pressure on domestic players like Intex.

Market trends suggest that this shift is not temporary. India’s television market was valued at around USD 13.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven largely by demand for bigger screens, 4K resolution and smart features.

Experts say rising OTT consumption, cheaper data and improving household incomes are pushing consumers to upgrade from smaller TVs to 55-inch, 65-inch and even 75-inch models. The trend is visible not just in metros but also in smaller cities, where aspirational buying is increasing.