Snap Unit To Use Qualcomm Chips for Upcoming AI Smart Glasses

Snap’s subsidiary Specs Inc. has entered into a multi-year strategic agreement with Qualcomm Technologies to power its upcoming augmented reality (AR) glasses, called Specs, using Snapdragon system-on-chip platforms. The partnership marks the first major hardware push for Specs Inc., which is preparing to launch its consumer-ready AR eyewear later this year.

Snap’s Next Attempt at AR Glasses

Specs are being positioned as standalone, see-through glasses that overlay digital content onto the real world.

Unlike earlier versions of smart glasses that relied heavily on companion devices, these are designed to function independently. Users will be able to see, hear, and interact with digital elements directly within their physical surroundings.

The idea is familiar. The execution is what usually fails.

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Qualcomm to Power the Core Experience

Under the agreement, future generations of Specs will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR platforms. These chips are designed for extended reality use cases and focus on delivering high performance while maintaining low power consumption. They also enable on-device AI, allowing the glasses to process information locally rather than relying entirely on the cloud.

That matters for two reasons. Faster response times and fewer privacy concerns.

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Focus on On-Device AI and Real-Time Interaction

The companies are betting on edge AI as the core of the experience. Snapdragon platforms will allow the glasses to understand context. What the user is seeing, hearing, and interacting with, and respond in real time. This includes support for multiuser experiences and advanced graphics.

In theory, this means digital content won’t just sit on top of reality. It will react to it.

A Continuation of an Existing Partnership

This isn’t a new relationship. Snap and Qualcomm have been working together for over five years, with Snapdragon chips powering earlier versions of Snap’s Spectacles.

The new agreement expands that collaboration into a longer-term roadmap, with both companies aligning on future hardware and software development.

Building a Developer Ecosystem

Beyond hardware, the partnership is also about scale. Snap and Qualcomm are looking to build a more predictable product cycle for Specs, giving developers a stable platform to create applications and experiences.