iOS 19 May Drop Support for Apple's Best-Selling iPhone of 2018, 2019

Apple’s next iPhone software version may arrive as the final nail in the coffin for one of the best-selling iPhone models. A new report has suggested iOS 19 will drop support for the six-year-old iPhone XR, alongside its bigger siblings iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Expected to arrive in September, the iOS 19 update will likely be Apple’s biggest upgrade to the iPhone software in years.

The information comes through a private X account (via 9to5Google), suggesting iOS 19 will support iPhone 11 and later models, which even includes the second- and third-generation iPhone SE. The source’s previous leak about iOS 18 compatibility was spot on, so it is hard not to believe their latest intel on the upcoming iPhone software.

The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max were the second-generation of Apple’s notched display models, launched in 2018. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max raked in average sales, the iPhone XR sold like hotcakes. It was Apple’s best-selling model in 2018 and the third quarter of 2019. According to data, the iPhone XR sold 77.4 million units worldwide by September 2020.

According to the leak, the following iPhone models will be supported:

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE series: iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3

The tipster further said the next iPadOS version, likely the iPadOS 19, will drop support for the seventh-generation iPad, which came out in September 2019.