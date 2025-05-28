iOS 19 May Let You Transfer eSIMs from iPhone to Android

Apple’s next iPhone software may not bring a major cosmetic redesign, but a feature that could make iOS more Android-friendly. No, iOS 19 is not copying Android, but a new leak suggests it will pack a feature that could make switching from iPhone to an Android phone more convenient. Apple may introduce a new tool to transfer eSIM accounts from an iPhone to an Android device.

According to Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman, a code found in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update hints at the upcoming iPhone-to-Android eSIM transfer tool. Meanwhile, Google’s SIM Manager app, which allows you to manage eSIM accounts and transfers between Android devices, also has a code pointing at the upcoming iOS 19 feature — a first such cross-platform functionality for cellular connections.

Rahman said iOS 19 may contain a new “Transfer to Android” section under Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. This subsection in the iPhone settings currently allows you to transfer eSIM accounts from one iPhone to another iPhone or iPad seamlessly. An option to migrate eSIM profiles to an Android could make switches easier, especially in markets like the US, where iPhones support only eSIMs. However, the implications could help users in other markets, such as India, where eSIM adoption is on the rise.

The report added that eSIM transfers to Android could be available as part of a new “Other Options” button to allow iPhone users to manually transfer their eSIM profiles by scanning a QR code on a new Android device during setup. However, iPhone users may have to perform more steps to successfully transfer their eSIM profiles. According to the report, manual transfers would require users to enter a session ID and passcode on the Android device, both of which will likely be generated on the iPhone during the transfer process. The code suggests only iPhones running iOS 19 will support this feature, meaning devices on iOS 18 or lower versions will be incompatible.

While the new eSIM transfer tool could help iPhone users join the Android ecosystem with less friction, cross-platform transfers will need to be supported by telecom operators. Rahman said carriers in the US have asked Apple to introduce the feature to reduce customer requests for the same when they move to Android. Even though this comes as a US-centric implementation of the feedback from carriers, users in India can expect similar support from telecom companies here.