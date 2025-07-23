iOS 26 Developer Beta 4 Is Out, But When Is the First Public Beta Coming?

Apple has rolled out the fourth developer beta build of iOS 26, fixing the Liquid Glass design effect that was absent in the previous version. The new beta version is now available for users with a developer account and sets the stage for the first public beta of iOS 26.

What is new in iOS 26 beta 4?

Apple has reinstated the translucent design elements across the iPhone interface with the latest beta version, bringing back the original essence of Liquid Glass. The last beta version faced criticism for toning down translucent and glass-like effects, with some people pointing out that Apple over-implemented the feedback to increase screen legibility.

According to Apple, the latest iOS 26 update “delivers a stunning new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, new ways to stay connected in the Phone and Messages apps, and exciting updates to CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet.”

In addition to better glass-like effects, iOS 26 beta 4 also brings back support for Notification Summaries for news apps after it was suspended last year for botching BBC’s articles. Apple has improved the Call Screening functionality by updating it with the option to silence unknown callers. The Camera app icon has also been tweaked slightly, while CarPlay now has new colour options for the iOS 26 wallpaper.

When is iOS 26 public beta coming?