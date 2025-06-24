iOS 26 Has A New Update—Should You Download It on Your iPhone?

Apple has rolled out the second beta update to iOS 26, bringing several fixes, improvements, and new tools to make the iPhone software more polished and smooth. Still, this is a beta build, so it cannot be as stable as the stable build, expected to arrive later this year. But, should you download it on your iPhone or hold off until the stable rollout?

Before we discuss whether it makes sense to download and install the iOS 26 beta 2 on your daily driver, let's get out of the way what the new update brings to the table.

iOS 26 beta 2 features

The second beta version of iOS 26 addresses possibly the biggest concern with the Liquid Glass design. The blur effect in the Control Center has been adjusted to make the icons and text more legible. The previous version of this implementation was criticised by early iOS 26 adopters because of an almost transparent overlay that made it difficult to differentiate between the contents of the Control Center and the content underneath.

The iOS 26 beta 2 also introduces an alternate version of the Reflection, the default iPhone ringtone. You will also notice that messages from unknown senders in the Messages app are now represented by a blue badge. ChatGPT now understands the prompt types, while Apple Music has a new Live Radio widget for the lock screen. The iOS 26 wallpaper now uses a parallax effect, alongside the ability to restore it after you have deleted it.

Should you update?

If you enthusiastically downloaded the first iOS 26 beta build on your iPhone, updating the software to the latest version is recommended as beta 2 irons out several glitches and software inefficiencies for better performance. It also brings new features that you may have been waiting for.