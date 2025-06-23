iPhone 16e Price Drops by Over ₹9,000 In This Online Deal

Apple’s entry-level iPhone 16e is now available at one of the lowest prices in a new online deal. Launched in February earlier this year, the iPhone 16e packs the same A18 chipset as the regular iPhone 16 and offers Apple Intelligence features. While its original price has not sat well with potential customers, the latest discount of more than ₹9,000 makes the iPhone 16e a good deal.

iPhone 16e at under ₹55,000

The iPhone 16e is currently listed at a price of ₹54,290 on Croma’s website, representing a discount of ₹5,610. That is among the lowest prices the iPhone 16e has been available at since its launch. But this is not where the discounts end. You can get a ₹4,000 instant discount using a credit card of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank.

While the iPhone 16e’s price on Croma can go as low as ₹50,290, the instant discount will apply only if you have an eligible card. Furthermore, exchanging an old smartphone can get you up to ₹46,146 as a discount against the iPhone 16e purchase.

Should you buy?

At this price, the iPhone 16e represents an excellent value. Although the trade-in offers may differ depending on the phone you exchange, the overall offer remains appealing. You can acquire the latest iPhone for less than ₹34,000.

iPhone 16e specifications