iOS 26 May Update AirPods With Major Features: What iPhone Users Should Know

Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled to take place on June 9, will feature several announcements, with the spotlight on iOS 16. The next-generation iPhone software is expected to pack several upgrades, including features for the AirPods, according to a new report, which will enable certain actions through gestures, control cameras on the iPhone, and access Audio Mix.

9to5Mac reported that Apple has planned as many as five new features for AirPods with the next iPhone software. They include new head gestures for granular controls, sleep auto-pause, camera control, audio mix, and wider classroom support. But how will these features help AirPods users?

Enhanced head gestures