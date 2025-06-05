Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • iOS 26 May Update AirPods With Major Features: What iPhone Users Should Know

Updated 5 June 2025 at 11:09 IST

iOS 26 May Update AirPods With Major Features: What iPhone Users Should Know

iOS 26 Event: Apple has planned as many as five new features for AirPods with the next iPhone software.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
AirPods pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 will receive major features later this year. | Image: Apple

Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled to take place on June 9, will feature several announcements, with the spotlight on iOS 16. The next-generation iPhone software is expected to pack several upgrades, including features for the AirPods, according to a new report, which will enable certain actions through gestures, control cameras on the iPhone, and access Audio Mix.

9to5Mac reported that Apple has planned as many as five new features for AirPods with the next iPhone software. They include new head gestures for granular controls, sleep auto-pause, camera control, audio mix, and wider classroom support. But how will these features help AirPods users?

Enhanced head gestures

According to the report, iOS 26 will expand head gestures to allow functions such as adjusting Conversation Awareness volume. Introduced last year on the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, head gestures allow touchless interaction with Apple’s wireless earbuds, enabling controls such as accepting or declining Announce Calls by nodding up/down and side to side. This year’s update would let you make adjustments to Conversation Awareness volume before original noise-control settings are restored.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut Announced: How You Can Save ₹12,000

Published 5 June 2025 at 11:00 IST