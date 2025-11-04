Updated 4 November 2025 at 12:23 IST
iOS 26.1 Now Rolling Out: 5 Features That Make iPhone Experience Better
iOS 26.1 is one of the most important iPhone updates, bringing an option that lets you customise the Liquid Glass effect in certain design elements.
Apple’s latest iPhone update, iOS 26.1, is now live, and it’s a classic “quality of life” release. That means more control over the new ‘Liquid Glass’ design, safer defaults, and small but meaningful tweaks you’ll use every day. Here are the five upgrades that stand out, plus how you can update your eligible iPhone to the latest version.
Liquid Glass, now adjustable
- What’s new: A Clear/Tinted toggle lets you dial down the see‑through “Liquid Glass” look for higher contrast and readability in toolbars, sheets, and notifications.
- Where to find it: Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass, then pick Clear (more transparent) or Tinted (more opaque).
- Pro tip: Pair Tinted with Accessibility > Display & Text Size > Reduce Transparency for the crispest UI, and use Dark Mode to cut visual noise at night.
Fewer accidental alarm stops
- What’s new: A new “Slide to Stop” control for alarms and timers reduces accidental taps on a big Stop button.
- Why it helps: Morning mistakes drop; intentional swipes demand just enough effort to avoid fat‑finger fails.
- Pro tip: Keep Snooze on as a safety net, and label alarms (e.g., “Flight”) so Focus modes won’t silence the important ones.
Lock screen camera control
- What’s new: You can disable the swipe‑left camera shortcut on the Lock Screen to prevent pocket launches.
- Where to find it: Settings > (Search “Lock Screen Camera”) and toggle off swipe access.
- Pro tip: Add Camera to Control Centre for quick access without accidental triggers.
Apple Music gets faster gestures
- What’s new: Quick swipes on the Now Playing mini‑player let you jump tracks without hunting tiny buttons.
- Why it helps: One‑handed control feels smoother while walking, commuting, or at the gym.
- Pro tip: Try it on the Lock Screen player and over AirPlay; it’s consistent across listening contexts.
Security and safety under the hood
- What’s new: Background security patches and fixes across core apps (Safari/WebKit, Photos, Camera, Find My) tighten day‑to‑day protection with less disruption.
- Family change: Stricter defaults for teen accounts add web filtering and Communication Safety to reduce exposure to adult content.
- Pro tip: After updating, visit Settings > Screen Time to review family settings; keep automatic updates on for quick patching.
How to update (and avoid snags)
- Backup first (iCloud or computer), aim for 8–10 GB free space, then go to Settings > General > Software Update.
- If you were on the beta, turn beta updates off to see the public build.
- Expect mild battery fluctuation for 24–48 hours as the system reindexes; that’s normal.
