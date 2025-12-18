iOS 26.3 Release in India Soon: What to Expect from Apple's Next iPhone Update

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 26.3 as the next point release for compatible iPhones, with the software currently in public beta testing. The update is expected to focus on usability improvements, cross-platform migration tools and incremental refinements rather than major interface changes.​

Easier iPhone-to-Android transfers

One of the most notable additions in iOS 26.3 is a new built-in option to move data from an iPhone to an Android device. The feature, found in the Settings app in the beta version, is designed to transfer content such as photos, messages and other personal data when the two phones are placed side by side, reducing reliance on third-party utilities when switching platforms. The move follows ongoing cooperation between Apple and Google to simplify switching between ecosystems.​

Notification forwarding to third-party wearables

The update also introduces notification forwarding support for non-Apple wearables. Once enabled, iOS 26.3 will allow supported third-party smartwatches and fitness bands to mirror a broader set of iPhone notifications, narrowing a long-standing gap with Apple Watch for basic alert handling. The change comes as regulators in some markets push for greater interoperability between smartphones and accessories.​

New Weather wallpapers and interface tweaks

On the visual side, iOS 26.3 expands the built-in wallpaper selection with a refreshed Weather section. The public beta includes new live wallpapers that reflect real-time weather conditions at the user’s location, separate from existing Astronomy and static options in the Lock Screen gallery. Other changes are minor and focused on polish rather than redesign.​

Security and performance improvements

As with previous maintenance releases, iOS 26.3 is expected to include security patches and under-the-hood optimisations building on earlier fixes delivered in iOS 26.1 and 26.2. Users can anticipate stability improvements and refinements to battery and performance behaviour as Apple continues to iterate on iOS 26.​

Release timeline

Apple has made iOS 26.3 available to developers and public beta testers, but has not yet confirmed a final release date. Based on the current schedule and Apple’s typical rollout pattern, the update is expected to be released to all users in late January or early February 2026.