OnePlus 15R Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

OnePlus 15R Launched: OnePlus India has added a new smartphone to its OnePlus 15 series and launched the OnePlus 15R for the Indian market. According to a statement, it has a new chipset, a big battery, and a screen with the highest refresh rate. You can choose the OnePlus 15R from two colour options, and it has four separate IP ratings. Talking about the camera, the OnePlus 15R has a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 15R comes with Oxygen OS 16, which has multiple AI capabilities and has tools like AI Writer, AI Recorder, and others.

Here’s a quick rundown of the OnePlus 15R for prospective buyers:

OnePlus 15R Colours

You can choose the OnePlus 15R from two different colours. It is available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze shades.

OnePlus 15R Chipset

The OnePlus 15R comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform. The phone manufacturer says that it has 36 per cent faster CPU speeds, 11 per cent faster GPU speeds and 46 per cent better AI performance compared to the previous generation chipset.

OnePlus 15R Design and Durability

Talking about the design, OnePlus has made some changes to its design. The 15R comes with round corners, a redesigned camera bump, and OnePlus says it reduces fatigue while holding the device for long durations. The OnePlus 15R comes with four separate IP ratings, which are IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K.

OnePlus 15R Display

The OnePlus 15R comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display having a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and it has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for a smooth experience.

OnePlus 15R Camera

OnePlus says that the 15R has strong photography capabilities. It comes with a 50MP main camera, having an IMX906 sensor, which also powers the OnePlus 15. Additionally, it has an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, giving a 112-degree field of view. For video recording, the OnePlus 15R can shoot up to 4K 120FPS videos. For selfie lovers, the OnePlus 15R comes with a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 15R Battery

The OnePlus 15R has a 7,400 mAh battery, and it supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus 15R Price

The price of the OnePlus 15R starts at: