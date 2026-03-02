iPad Air M4 Launched in India With 11-Inch, 13-Inch Screen Sizes

Apple's new iPad Air comes in two display sizes. | Image: Apple

Apple has launched a new generation of iPad Air in India, now powered by its M4 chip and offered in 11‑inch and 13‑inch sizes for the first time in this line. The company is positioning the update as a big performance and connectivity jump for people who want “most of the iPad Pro experience” without paying Pro prices.

iPad Air M4 price and India availability

Apple says the M4 iPad Air will be available in India in blue, purple, starlight and space grey with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

11‑inch iPad Air (Wi‑Fi): starts at ₹64,900

13‑inch iPad Air (Wi‑Fi): starts at ₹84,900

5G versions carry a higher price, depending on storage. Pre‑orders in India open on March 4, with sales beginning March 11 via Apple’s online store, Apple Store app and authorised retailers.

What’s new with the iPad Air M4

The biggest change is under the hood. Apple’s new M4 chip replaces the previous M3‑class silicon and is designed to deliver higher CPU and GPU performance while remaining efficient enough for a thin tablet. The iPad Air M4 brings:

— A redesigned CPU and GPU that enable features like hardware‑accelerated ray tracing for games and creative apps.

— A more powerful Neural Engine, positioning the iPad Air for upcoming Apple Intelligence and other on‑device AI features.

The M4 iPad Air also moves to Wi‑Fi 7 via Apple’s in‑house N1 chip and uses Apple’s C1X modem in cellular versions for faster, more efficient 5G.

Display, design and accessories

On the outside, the iPad Air M4 sticks to the familiar flat‑edge design with thin bezels and an aluminium body. The 11‑inch and 13‑inch models both use a Liquid Retina LED display, support True Tone, P3 colour and an anti‑reflective coating. The 13‑inch model offers more canvas for split‑screen work, sketching and video timelines, effectively filling the gap for users who want a big screen without going all‑in on an iPad Pro.

Apple has also added support for the new Apple Pencil Pro alongside Apple Pencil (USB‑C), plus the latest Magic Keyboard, turning the iPad Air into more of a laptop‑style setup when needed.

iPadOS 26 and productivity features