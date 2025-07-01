iPhone 15 Available for As Low As ₹35,900, but Conditions Apply

While the iPhone 16 has dropped to a price of under ₹70,000 in certain online deals, it can still be costly. If you want a new iPhone and are ready to compromise on a few latest features, an iPhone 15 can be a great deal. It is currently available for as low as ₹35,900 as part of a deal on India iStore, Apple’s authorised reseller. Here is how the deal on the iPhone 15 works.

iPhone 15 deal on India iStore

The iPhone 15 is selling at a flat discount of ₹5,000, bringing the price down from ₹69,900 to ₹64,900. If you have a credit card from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank, you can get an instant cashback of ₹3,000, reducing the cost further to ₹61,900. Now comes the tricky part of the deal, which might not fit everyone’s pursuits for a ₹35,900 price tag.

According to the India iStore, you can get ₹20,000 on exchanging an old, used iPhone 13 128GB model during the purchase. Additionally, you receive a bonus of ₹6,000 from the reseller as part of the offer. The total benefit on exchange is ₹26,000, which will be adjusted against the iPhone 15’s price of ₹61,900. If you meet all the conditions, you can buy the iPhone 15 at ₹35,900 — the lowest price on Apple’s two-year-old iPhone.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 supports both physical SIM and eSIM, featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU and has 6GB of RAM, which means it does not support Apple Intelligence features.