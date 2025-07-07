iPhone 15 Price Dropped to Under ₹58,000 in Amazon Prime Day Sale

The iPhone 15 may be slightly old, but it is still among the fastest smartphones in the premium category. After the iPhone 16’s launch last year, Apple slashed the iPhone 15 price officially to ₹69,900, but you can buy it for less than ₹58,000 in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon has announced that it will sell the iPhone 15 128GB for ₹57,999 during its three-day extravaganza of deals and offers. While the e-commerce company has not revealed how this deal will work, it said in a press note that customers will be able to buy the iPhone 15 for the “lowest-ever” price, hinting that it will require you to use a bank card for additional discounts.

The ₹57,999 price is expected to be available across colour models, but buyers should wait for more information to come ahead of the Prime Day 2025 sale. The Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off on July 9 and run till July 12, marking three days for the first time.

iPhone 15 specifications

Launched in 2023 with a starting price of ₹79,900, the iPhone 15 supports both physical SIM and eSIM options. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU and 6GB of RAM, it does not support Apple Intelligence features.