iPhone 15 Price Drops Below ₹59,000, Now Costs Less Than iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 has dropped to one of the lowest prices online, and it is now available for less than the iPhone 16e. Launched in 2024, the iPhone 15 is among Apple’s best-selling devices, and the price drop makes it more appealing.

While it introduced the Dynamic Island to the non-Pro lineup, along with a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 is not eligible for Apple Intelligence — the company’s artificial intelligence services. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e offers Apple Intelligence support but lacks the Dynamic Island. It also has just one camera compared to the iPhone 15’s two sensors. If the iPhone 15 comes across as a better option than the iPhone 16e, this deal is for you.

iPhone 15 deal on Amazon

Amazon has listed the iPhone 15 at ₹58,999, significantly lower than its launch price of ₹79,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e was launched for ₹59,900. While you can also get discounts on the iPhone 16e on Amazon, you have to decide if features like Dynamic Island and an ultrawide camera are more important than Apple Intelligence services.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16e

While the iPhone 16e brings the latest processor and more RAM to support Apple Intelligence, it compromises on other aspects. It has a single 48MP camera on the back, so it will not appeal to customers who want an ultrawide camera on their next iPhone. It also lacks a Dynamic Island on the display, so services such as real-time notifications and Live Activities will not work. The iPhone 16e also omits MagSafe charging from its list of specifications, making it less attractive to people who like that technology — otherwise available on the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16e also has an Action Button that makes it easy to quickly launch features by pressing a button.