iPhone 15 Price Slashed by Over ₹5,000 for Online Buyers: Check Out the Deal

The iPhone 15 is currently selling at one of the lowest prices. Launched in 2023, Apple’s marquee iPhone model has a Dynamic Island design, dual cameras on the back, and supports the latest iOS 18 software. And even though it is not eligible for Apple Intelligence services, it is a good option for anyone looking for a solid iPhone. This online deal makes it more appealing. Here is how the deal works.
Online shopping platform Flipkart has listed the iPhone 15 at one of the lowest prices. Originally priced at ₹79,900, the iPhone 15 is currently available for ₹64,400. That is ₹5,000 less than the iPhone 15’s revised cost that was announced during the iPhone 16 series launch last year. Customers can maximise savings if they pay using credit cards. For instance, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders will receive a 5 per cent cashback and a discount of ₹2,000. Additionally, customers can get up to ₹41,150 off on exchange. The discount applies to the 128GB model across colour options.
Featuring support for both a physical SIM and eSIM, the iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Powering the iPhone 15 is Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, paired with a 5-core GPU. It has 6GB of RAM, which makes it incompatible with Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 15 offers up to 512GB of storage. It has a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back, while its selfie camera houses a 12MP TrueDepth sensor. The iPhone 15 has a 3349mAh battery, supporting fast charging that is rated to fill up 50 per cent juice in 30 minutes. The iPhone 15 supports features such as Face ID, Emergency SOS, and Find My via satellite.
