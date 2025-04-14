iPhone 15 Price Slashed by Over ₹5,000 for Online Buyers: Check Out the Deal

The iPhone 15 is currently selling at one of the lowest prices. Launched in 2023, Apple’s marquee iPhone model has a Dynamic Island design, dual cameras on the back, and supports the latest iOS 18 software. And even though it is not eligible for Apple Intelligence services, it is a good option for anyone looking for a solid iPhone. This online deal makes it more appealing. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 15 deal on Flipkart

Online shopping platform Flipkart has listed the iPhone 15 at one of the lowest prices. Originally priced at ₹79,900, the iPhone 15 is currently available for ₹64,400. That is ₹5,000 less than the iPhone 15’s revised cost that was announced during the iPhone 16 series launch last year. Customers can maximise savings if they pay using credit cards. For instance, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders will receive a 5 per cent cashback and a discount of ₹2,000. Additionally, customers can get up to ₹41,150 off on exchange. The discount applies to the 128GB model across colour options.

iPhone 15 specifications