iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16e: How Are They Different?

Apple’s newest iPhone 16e serves as the brand’s most budget-friendly entry into its smartphone lineup. It takes inspiration from the flagship iPhone 16 series, borrowing elements like the display and camera sensors. However, it has some compromises, including a single camera and a notch. In contrast, the iPhone 15 remains a solid choice, particularly as its price has decreased to less than ₹60,000. Which device is better? Here’s a brief overview comparing the specifications of the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 15.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Specifications

Display: Both the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 15 feature displays of the same size. They utilise the same Super Retina XDR OLED panel that supports Dolby Vision but remains at a 60Hz refresh rate. Nonetheless, the displays differ in certain aspects. For example, the iPhone 16e includes a notch, while the iPhone 15 boasts a Dynamic Island, allowing for small, interactive widgets. Additionally, the iPhone 16e has a brighter display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, compared to the iPhone 15’s peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Processor: The iPhone 16e excels in performance compared to the iPhone 15. While the latter uses the older Apple A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip from the regular iPhone 16 models, offering improved speed and energy efficiency. The iPhone 16e also sports a faster GPU than the iPhone 15 and features 8GB of RAM, significantly more than the 6GB found in the iPhone 15. Both models offer storage options of up to 512GB.

Cameras: The iPhone 16e is equipped with a single 48MP rear camera, while the iPhone 15 features a dual-camera setup, including a 48MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Both phones can record video at up to 4K 60fps, supporting Dolby Vision HDR recording. They also share the same 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Battery: Although Apple does not disclose battery capacities for its iPhones, teardown analyses indicate that the iPhone 16e has a larger battery than the iPhone 15. The latest model includes a 4005mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 has a 3349mAh battery, with both models supporting fast wired and wireless charging.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 15: Pricing in India