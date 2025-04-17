iPhone 16 Available at Discounted Price: Check Out the Deal

The iPhone 16 is currently available for one of the lowest prices online. Launched in India in September last year, the iPhone 16 comes with an OLED display, dual cameras, Dynamic Island design, USB-C port, and support for Apple Intelligence. Here is how the latest deal on the iPhone 16 works.

iPhone 16 deal on Invent

Apple’s authorised reseller, Invent, has announced a series of discounts on the iPhone 16. According to the website, customers can buy the iPhone 16 for as low as ₹67,116, down from the original price of ₹79,900. First, the iPhone 16 is available with a flat discount of ₹7,900, meaning customers do not need to use a bank card to get this discount. The price after the discount becomes ₹72,000.

However, customers with an Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Mahindra Bank card can get an instant cashback of ₹4,000, bringing down the price to ₹68,000. The reseller will also give additional discounts that further reduce the price. Customers can also get a bonus of ₹6,000 on exchanging an old, used phone, which is over and above the estimated value.

iPhone 16 specifications