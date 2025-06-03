iPhone 16 Price Drops to ₹44,900, but With a Catch

iPhone 16 buyers have a new offer to make the best of their purchase. A new deal has reduced the price of Apple’s marquee smartphone to less than ₹45,000, down from the original price of ₹79,900. At this price, the iPhone 16 is not just more appealing, it also takes on several mid-range Android phones. However, the offer comes with caveats.

iPhone 16 offer

Launched last year for ₹79,900, the iPhone 16 is currently listed at ₹44,900 on Apple’s authorised reseller India iStore. While lucrative, the math behind this price is not as simple as you think. Here is the breakup:

MRP: ₹79,900

Instant store discount: ₹5,000

Instant cashback: ₹4,000

Exchange value: ₹20,000

Exchange bonus: Up to ₹6,000

Effective discounted price: ₹44,900

The caveats: The instant cashback applies to purchases made using an ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank credit card. The exchange value is calculated on trading in an iPhone 13 128GB in good condition. That means the exchange value will vary according to the exchange model. And the last caveat is that this offer is available for offline buyers, who are required to visit an outlet of India iStore. To locate a store, you can go to the India iStore website and set filters, like pincode, state, and city.

iPhone 16 specifications