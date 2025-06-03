Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 3 June 2025 at 16:53 IST

iPhone 16 Price Drops to ₹44,900, but With a Catch

iPhone 16 price has been cut temporarily in this new offer, but there are caveats that buyers must know.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
iphone 16
Apple launched the iPhone 16 with Dynamic Island last year. | Image: Reuters

iPhone 16 buyers have a new offer to make the best of their purchase. A new deal has reduced the price of Apple’s marquee smartphone to less than ₹45,000, down from the original price of ₹79,900. At this price, the iPhone 16 is not just more appealing, it also takes on several mid-range Android phones. However, the offer comes with caveats.

iPhone 16 offer

Launched last year for ₹79,900, the iPhone 16 is currently listed at ₹44,900 on Apple’s authorised reseller India iStore. While lucrative, the math behind this price is not as simple as you think. Here is the breakup:

  • MRP: ₹79,900
  • Instant store discount: ₹5,000
  • Instant cashback: ₹4,000
  • Exchange value: ₹20,000
  • Exchange bonus: Up to ₹6,000
  • Effective discounted price: ₹44,900

The caveats: The instant cashback applies to purchases made using an ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank credit card. The exchange value is calculated on trading in an iPhone 13 128GB in good condition. That means the exchange value will vary according to the exchange model. And the last caveat is that this offer is available for offline buyers, who are required to visit an outlet of India iStore. To locate a store, you can go to the India iStore website and set filters, like pincode, state, and city.

iPhone 16 specifications

The iPhone 16 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display featuring HDR, Dolby Vision, and a 2000-nit peak brightness. While it boasts support for the latest iOS 18.4 and Apple Intelligence, along with seven years of software updates, its 60Hz refresh rate is less competitive. For photography, it houses a dual rear camera system with a 48MP main and a 12MP ultrawide lens, as well as a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 16 is equipped with a USB-C port for charging and a customisable Action Button.

Read more: India Leads AI Wave: ChatGPT Tops Charts, Here's How Indians Are Using it

Published 3 June 2025 at 16:53 IST