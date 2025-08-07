iPhone 16 Pro Available at Lowest Price of ₹68,900: How It Works

The iPhone 16 Pro will be discontinued right after its successor, the iPhone 17 Pro, is announced in September. However, it will remain available through third-party platforms, one of which has revealed discounts on Apple’s top-end device to bring its cost down to as low as ₹68,900. At this price, the iPhone 16 Pro buyers are eligible for a total savings of ₹51,000. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 16 Pro discount

Apple’s authorised reseller, India iStore, has listed the iPhone 16 Pro at a flat discount of ₹7,000, after which the price will be ₹1,12,900. Further, you can receive an instant discount of ₹3,000 when you use an eligible credit card of ICICI Bank or SBI. Alternatively, you can use an ICICI Bank debit card to receive the same offer. The effective price after this offer will be ₹1,09,900.

Now comes the tricky part, but it is also where you can save the most. You can get ₹33,000 as a discount if you exchange an old iPhone 13 Pro 128GB, which must be “in good condition.” While the reseller does not specify what qualifies as good condition, it will examine the device during exchange and inform you about the estimated price. Plus, you will be eligible for a bonus of ₹8,000, adding to the total discount, after which the effective price will be ₹68,900.

iPhone 16 Pro: Key Features

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple's premium offering, featuring cutting-edge technology across its display, processor, cameras, and battery.

Display:

It has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, boasting an adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz), Dolby Vision, HDR10 support, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display is protected by the latest Ceramic Shield Glass (2024).

Processor:

Powered by the A18 Pro chip, this device delivers exceptional performance. It features a six-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, running on the latest iOS 18.6 with full support for Apple Intelligence functionalities.

Cameras:

48MP Wide Lens: Equipped with sensor-shift OIS and dual-pixel PDAF for sharp, detailed images.

Equipped with sensor-shift OIS and dual-pixel PDAF for sharp, detailed images. 12MP Periscope Telephoto Lens: Offers 5x optical zoom for incredible reach.

Offers 5x optical zoom for incredible reach. 48MP Ultrawide Lens: Perfect for expansive landscapes and group shots.

Battery:

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is built for extended use with its 3582mAh battery. It supports both wired and wireless fast charging, including MagSafe.