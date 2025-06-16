iPhone 16 Pro Drops to as Low as ₹70,900 Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Launch

iPhone 16 Pro price in India has dropped to less than ₹80,000 in an ongoing sale. This is the biggest discount on Apple’s Pro model since its launch, arriving months ahead of the iPhone 17 Pro launch in September. If you have been planning to buy the new iPhone 16 Pro, this deal is worth considering. Here is how it works.

iPhone 16 Pro deal

The iPhone 16 Pro, initially priced at ₹1,19,900, is currently being offered at a flat discount of ₹7,000 on the India iStore, reducing the price to ₹1,12,900. Additionally, customers using a credit card can receive further cashback of ₹3,000, raising the total discount to ₹10,000. If you exchange an old iPhone, the maximum discount can reach ₹39,000.

However, there are important details to note. The cashback benefit is available only for purchases made with an ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank card. Furthermore, the exchange discount applies exclusively if you're trading in an old iPhone 13 Pro 128GB in good condition; exchanging a different model may result in varying benefits. This offer is available only for offline customers.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10, and reaching a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It is safeguarded by the newest Ceramic Shield Glass (2024).

Processor: Apple’s premium iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the A18 Pro chip, featuring six cores and 8GB of RAM. It runs on iOS 18.4.1 and supports Apple Intelligence functionalities.

Cameras: The rear camera system of the iPhone 16 Pro Max includes a 48MP wide lens with sensor-shift OIS and dual-pixel PDAF, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens that provides 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens.