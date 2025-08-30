iPhone 16 Pro Drops to Lowest Price Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Launch

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 Pro series at its fall event scheduled for September 9. Ahead of the debut of the next Pro model, last year’s iPhone 16 Pro has dropped to the lowest price online. Launched at a starting price of ₹1,19,900, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available for as low as ₹1,05,900.

Flipkart has listed last year’s Pro model on its website with a discount of ₹14,000—the biggest on the model since its launch. But this is not where the deal ends. Customers can use a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card to get a discount of up to ₹4,000, bringing the price down to ₹1,01,900. Customers can also choose to exchange an old, used phone to receive additional discounts of up to ₹46,550. However, the exchange value will depend on the device’s condition and the brand.

At the discount price, the iPhone 16 Pro is a great deal, even though it is only a few days away from becoming old. But despite that, it is Apple’s top-end model that has all the premium features, including access to Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro will receive official software support for no less than seven years, making the device good for anyone looking for longevity with their next phone.