iPhone 16 Pro Now Available at ₹7,000 Discount With No Conditions

Looking to buy the iPhone 16 Pro? India iStore, an authorised Apple reseller, is offering a deal involving a ₹7,000 discount without conditions. That means you do not have to use a bank card or sign up for a scheme to be able to receive this price cut.

The iPhone 16 Pro, originally priced at ₹1,19,900, now has a flat ₹7,000 discount, reducing the price to ₹1,12,900. This discount does not involve any caveats, so that is the final price for you.

But you can maximise savings. The India iStore has listed offers like a ₹3,000 instant cashback and an exchange discount of up to ₹39,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro. These offers come with conditions. It is important to note that the cashback is only available with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank cards. The maximum exchange discount of ₹39,000 applies specifically to trading in an iPhone 13 Pro 128GB in good condition; exchanging other models will result in different discount values.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak 2000 nits brightness. Protection is available through the latest generation of Ceramic Shield Glass (2024).

Processor: The high-end iPhone 16 Pro from Apple utilises their A18 Pro chip, which includes six cores and 8GB of RAM. It operates on the latest iOS 18.5 and offers support for Apple Intelligence functionalities.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a rear camera system with a 48MP wide lens that includes sensor-shift OIS and dual-pixel PDAF, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. Its front camera uses a 12MP TrueDepth sensor, housed inside the Dynamic Island cutout.

Battery: The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 4685mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless fast charging, including MagSafe.