OnePlus 13s Launches with Compact Flagship Pitch to Woo Indian Buyers

OnePlus 13s has debuted in India, marking a comeback of compact phones but with hardware enhancements to woo buyers. The new OnePlus phone bets on the compact design, but pitches a flagship-grade experience at a mid-range price. The OnePlus 13s uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a fast-charging battery, and features such as an independent Wi-Fi chip for better connectivity.

OnePlus 13s price in India

The OnePlus 13s starts at ₹54,999, but you can buy the phone for as low as ₹49,999 as part of the introductory offer. This price applies to the 12GB/256GB variant, while the higher variant with 512GB of storage costs ₹59,999. Using an SBI card can get you an instant discount of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 13s. Other offers include an exchange bonus of ₹5,000 and a no-cost EMI payment option. The OnePlus 13s comes in Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin colours.

OnePlus 13s specifications

The OnePlus 13s sits between the top-end OnePlus 13 and the watered-down OnePlus 13R in the series, combining compactness with flagship-level specifications. Here is a rundown of the key specifications:

OnePlus 13s display: A 6.32-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

OnePlus 13s processor: A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with an Adreno 830 GPU.

OnePlus 13s RAM & storage: 12GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB as storage options.

OnePlus 13s software: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus 13s rear cameras: A 50MP Sony LYT-700 wide sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus, and a 50MP Samsung telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13s front camera: A 32MP wide camera with autofocus.