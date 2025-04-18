iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: How Are They Different?

Apple’s latest Pro models include the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While they bring several upgrades over the past generation, they are not too far in terms of features. For instance, the older iPhone 15 Pro series offers Apple Intelligence features like the new models. Customers looking for Apple’s high-end iPhone model can consider the iPhone 15 Pro series without a big compromise on features. Here is how the iPhone 16 Pro compares with the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 Pro packs a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro houses a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 2000-nit peak brightness.

Processor: Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Pro with the latest A18 Pro chip with faster performance cores. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro uses the Apple A17 Pro chipset. Both models pack 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro support the latest iOS 18.4 software with Apple Intelligence features.

Cameras: Both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro have three rear cameras, but different sensors. The latest Pro model has a 48MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 48MP wide sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Their selfie cameras, however, are the same with a 12MP sensor.

Battery: Apple has upgraded the battery in the latest Pro model to 3582mAh, while the iPhone 15 Pro packs a 3274mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro supports 25W MagSafe charging, while the older model has 15W MagSafe charging support.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Prices in India