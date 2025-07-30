iPhone 16 Tops Shipment Charts as Indian Smartphone Market Sees Rebound in Q2 2025

After a slow start, the smartphone shipment in India finally sees a rise with the iPhone 16 from Apple topping the charts. According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 16 was the most popular smartphone in India in the second quarter of 2025. This is a huge win for Apple because, traditionally, Android phones have topped this list in India.

According to the report, in Q2 2025, the Indian smartphone market expanded 8% year-over-year (YoY) in shipment volume and a strong 18% YoY in wholesale value. This rebound comes after a poor first quarter and suggests that demand for smartphones is rising again, especially in the mid- and high-end markets.

What is causing the growth?

Counterpoint says that the number of new smartphones being released has gone up by 33%, that marketing efforts are getting more aggressive, and that sales are robust in the summer. This season, brands didn't hold back. They offered big discounts, easy EMI choices, and bundle deals to get customers from all price ranges. But Apple had the most effect on the high-end market. Even though it was expensive, the iPhone 16 was quite popular in India because of its design, performance, and brand loyalty. Apple's move to build more of its products in India and offer better financing alternatives has also made it easier for Indian buyers to get its newest models.

The survey says that Indian customers are no longer only searching for cheap phones. They expect value, long-term durability, and features that are on par with the best phones. That change has enabled high-end firms like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus to get a bigger portion of the market. People are upgrading faster than ever before, which is another important trend. Many people are getting rid of their old phones sooner and buying new ones with 5G, better cameras, and longer battery life because of improved trade-in bargains and exchange offers. People who follow the industry think that the momentum will keep going as the festival season approaches.