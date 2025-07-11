iPhone 16 Under ₹60,000: Flipkart Announces GOAT 2025 to Take On Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

iPhone 16 will be available for less than ₹60,000 in the upcoming Flipkart GOAT 2025 sale, slated to take on the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. Flipkart’s upcoming sale kicks off the same day as Amazon’s, i.e., July 12, giving Plus members access to deals, enhanced exchange options, and extensive bank offers. Flipkart’s counter to Amazon is that its seasonal sale does not require paid memberships. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Day is accessible only to users who are required to buy the Prime membership.

iPhone 16 deal on Flipkart

Launched last year at a starting price of ₹79,900, the iPhone 16 will sell for less than ₹60,000. Without confirming the exact price, Flipkart said this will be the lowest cost for Apple’s standard iPhone. The e-commerce company also said customers will be able to bring the cost down further by using an eligible credit card. The sale begins on July 12 and will run till July 17.

iPhone 16 deal on Amazon

Amazon has not announced a deal on the iPhone 16, but it highlighted that it will sell the iPhone 15 for ₹57,999 in the Prime Day 2025 sale. The iPhone 15 was launched over two years ago for a starting price of ₹79,900, but its price was slashed to ₹69,900 after the iPhone 16 announcement. Since the iPhone 16 will be available for under ₹60,000 on Flipkart, Amazon’s offer on the iPhone 15 could be less appealing to users.

Flipkart GOAT 2025 sale