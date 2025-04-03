iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Specifications, Prices Compared

The iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9 are among the best premium phones in the market. Launched last year, both smartphones come with high-end specifications and features for premium experience. While Google’s Pixel 9 appeals to Android loyalists and customers who want more flexibility in their phone’s platform, the iPhone 16 is preferred by buyers who prioritise privacy and Apple’s seamless integration between its devices. Here is a quick rundown of the specifications of the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16, which could help buyers zero in on one phone.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The display is protected by a Ceramic Shield glass. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2700 nits, and support for HDR10+. The Pixel 9 display uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top.

Processor: Powering the iPhone 16 is an Apple A18 chip, featuring six cores. It has 8GB of RAM and offers up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 rocks a Google Tensor G4 chip, based on a 4nm process and paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras: Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 with two cameras on the back: a 48MP wide camera with PDAF and OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera with a field of view of 120-degrees. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 features a 50MP main wide camera with PDAF and OIS, along with a 48MP ultrawide sensor with a 123-degree field of view. The iPhone 16 uses a 12MP TrueDepth camera inside the punch-hole for selfies and video calls, whereas the Pixel 9’s front camera packs a 10.5MP snapper.

Battery: Apple’s iPhone 16 houses a 3561mAh battery with support for fast charging, while the Pixel 9 has a 4700mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9: Prices