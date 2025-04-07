iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Here’s How They Compare

Here are the key differences between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro. | Image: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices last year. Much like the previous generation, last year’s lineups include two models each. However, those that stand out are the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro. Although they both offer a high-end smartphone experience, the Pro model brings faster performance, better cameras, and a more premium design. The iPhone 16 Pro is also more expensive than the iPhone 16. But how different are they? Here are the key differences between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Specifications

Display: While the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the iPhone 16 Pro packs a bigger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The major difference is their refresh rate. The iPhone 16 display refreshes at up to 60Hz, whereas the Pro has a ProMotion Display that offers an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. The displays of both phones have a peak brightness of 2000 nits and use Ceramic Shield glass on top for protection.

Processor: The iPhone 16 Pro is faster than the iPhone 16, thanks to the new Apple A18 Pro chip. This hexa-core processor packs a 6-core GPU for better graphics. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is powered by an Apple A18 chip, paired with a 5-core GPU. Both devices have 8GB of RAM, but the Pro model offers up to 1TB of storage.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 Pro also has better camera capabilities, featuring a 48MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 houses a 48MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. However, their selfie cameras are the same, offering a 12MP sensor housed inside a Dynamic Island.

Battery: While Apple never reveals the battery capacity of the iPhones, teardowns have confirmed the iPhone 16 Pro has a marginally larger battery. It houses a 3582mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 packs a 3561mAh battery, both featuring fast wired, MagSafe, and wireless charging support.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Prices