Not iPhone 17 Pro, But iPhone 19 Pro May be Apple's Biggest Redesign Yet

Apple’s 2025 iPhone 17 Pro will likely not bring the rumoured redesign, keeping the aesthetics similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this redesign is instead expected on the iPhone 19 Pro, the launch of which will mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. Without specifying what, Gurman said the 2027 lineup will include “a bold new Pro model.”

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman talked about a 20th-anniversary iPhone, currently in development. It could arrive alongside Apple’s first foldable iPhone and bring a redesign that many speculated to come on this year’s iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

“But the company is preparing a major shake-up for the iPhone’s 20-year anniversary, including a foldable version and a bold new Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass,” Gurman noted in the newsletter.

It is very early to tell what changes the anniversary-edition iPhone Pro will bring, but if the company’s past is anything to go by, we might be looking at a thin device that would “appear like a single sheet of glass.” It may be similar to what Jony Ive — the man behind Apple’s iconic product designs — envisioned for the iPhone. The 20th anniversary Pro model may reduce the use of metal and go big on glass. And while the implementation of that is still unclear, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air could be a window to that future.

According to reports, including some from Gurman, Apple is working on a thin iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 17 Air. It will be thinner than any previous model, featuring a tall display, Apple’s high-end processor, and a bigger battery. However, it may compensate for reduced thickness with fewer camera modules. While the first Air model will continue to have physical buttons and a USB-C port, it could lay the foundation for a device without buttons and ports — a purely futuristic iPhone. But that may be years away, and the rumoured anniversary model may just be a milestone in achieving that.