iPhone 16e Available for Under ₹49,000 in Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Should You Buy It?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will be over in a few hours, giving customers a last chance to use discounts on their favourite wishlist items. If the iPhone 16e is one of them, it may be time to finally buy it. Amazon has announced that the iPhone 16e can be purchased for as low as ₹48,499 in the Prime Day 2025 sale, but not without terms and conditions. Here is the fine print of the iPhone 16e at ₹48,499 offer.

iPhone 16e offer in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

The iPhone 16e 128GB model price has been slashed to ₹50,499, as opposed to its launch price of ₹59,900. Over and above the discount, you can shave off ₹2,000 more when you use an SBI credit card to pay for the iPhone 16e. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can maximise your savings even further, bringing the price to roughly ₹48,000. Similarly, the 512GB version can be bought for less than ₹77,000. At this price, the iPhone 16e is a good deal, bringing Apple's finesse, polished ecosystem, and the promise of Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 16e specifications

The iPhone 16e, introduced in February as the most accessible entry in the iPhone 16 lineup, marks a significant leap forward from the iPhone SE series, offering a compelling blend of advanced features and affordability. This new model is powered by Apple Intelligence, providing a suite of intelligent capabilities that enhance user experience, from personalised suggestions to improved voice interactions. Underneath its sleek exterior, the iPhone 16e boasts the powerful A18 chip, ensuring seamless performance across all applications, from demanding games to intensive multitasking. A key advantage for users is Apple's commitment to extended software support, guaranteeing that the device will receive timely updates and new features for years to come, extending its longevity and value.

Out of the box, the iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18.4, the latest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system, bringing with it a host of new functionalities, security enhancements, and interface refinements. The visual experience is delivered through a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. This panel is a true feast for the eyes, offering vibrant colours, incredible contrast, and deep blacks. It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10, ensuring that users can enjoy high-dynamic-range content with breathtaking clarity and detail. However, for some users, the display's 60Hz refresh rate might be a point of consideration, potentially leading them to explore alternatives like the Google Pixel 9a, which might offer a smoother scrolling experience.