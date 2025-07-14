LG Says Its New OLED, QNED TVs Use AI to Curate Content and Enhance Viewing

LG’s 2025 lineup of smart televisions bet big on artificial intelligence, with the company claiming that its OLED evo and QNED evo TVs can curate content based on user preferences and offer suggestions tailored for each user. The new LG TVs use the latest webOS software with Microsoft Copilot 365 integration to additionally allow users to ask questions and plan trips, among several other things you would generally ask the AI assistant.

LG OLED evo, QNED evo TVs price

The OLED evo lineup has four categories:

G5 Ultra-Large with a 97-inch screen priced at ₹24,99,990

G5 series with a starting price of ₹2,67,990

C5 series starts at ₹1,49,990

OLED B5 series costs a starting price of ₹1,93,990

The QNED evo series also has four categories:

QNED evo, the flagship model with a 100-inch screen, costs ₹11,99,990

QNED evo 92A series starts at ₹1,49,990

QNED evo 8GA/XA series costs a starting price of ₹1,19,990

QNED 8BA lineup starts ₹74,990

LG OLED evo, QNED evo TVs specifications

LG’s new TVs use the company’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen 2 to support several AI functions, including the ability to recognise a user with just their voice and present them a curated list of options, such as movies, TV shows, and more. The AI Magic Remote has a new AI button that allows you to speak to the TV and navigate it. According to LG, the AI Welcome feature greets a user and recognises individual voices using AI Voice ID. The AI Concierge feature offers personalised content, while AI Search can interpret conversational queries and the intent behind them. The AI Chatbot has been improved to make TV-level adjustments in addition to offering support for troubleshooting.