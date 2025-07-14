Republic World
  LG Says Its New OLED, QNED TVs Use AI to Curate Content and Enhance Viewing

Updated 14 July 2025 at 19:12 IST

LG Says Its New OLED, QNED TVs Use AI to Curate Content and Enhance Viewing

LG has unveiled its flagship 100-inch QNED TV with enhanced AI features that can curate and suggest content tailored for each user.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
lg
LG has launched its new TVs in India. | Image: Republic

LG’s 2025 lineup of smart televisions bet big on artificial intelligence, with the company claiming that its OLED evo and QNED evo TVs can curate content based on user preferences and offer suggestions tailored for each user. The new LG TVs use the latest webOS software with Microsoft Copilot 365 integration to additionally allow users to ask questions and plan trips, among several other things you would generally ask the AI assistant.

LG OLED evo, QNED evo TVs price

The OLED evo lineup has four categories:

  • G5 Ultra-Large with a 97-inch screen priced at ₹24,99,990
  • G5 series with a starting price of ₹2,67,990
  • C5 series starts at ₹1,49,990
  • OLED B5 series costs a starting price of ₹1,93,990

The QNED evo series also has four categories:

  • QNED evo, the flagship model with a 100-inch screen, costs ₹11,99,990
  • QNED evo 92A series starts at ₹1,49,990
  • QNED evo 8GA/XA series costs a starting price of ₹1,19,990
  • QNED 8BA lineup starts ₹74,990

LG OLED evo, QNED evo TVs specifications

LG’s new TVs use the company’s latest Alpha AI Processor Gen 2 to support several AI functions, including the ability to recognise a user with just their voice and present them a curated list of options, such as movies, TV shows, and more. The AI Magic Remote has a new AI button that allows you to speak to the TV and navigate it. According to LG, the AI Welcome feature greets a user and recognises individual voices using AI Voice ID. The AI Concierge feature offers personalised content, while AI Search can interpret conversational queries and the intent behind them. The AI Chatbot has been improved to make TV-level adjustments in addition to offering support for troubleshooting.

Apart from new AI features, the LG OLED evo and QNED evo TVs now use better brightness algorithms through enhanced light control architecture and upgrades. The TVs can upscale lower-resolution content with precision at the pixel level now, while the new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro offers refined HDR10 content. The TVs also support Ambient Light Compensation, adjusting the screen brightness and contrast according to the light conditions of the room. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the TVs are touted to offer a cinema-like experience, but the impact will be more visible on the large-screen models. The TVs support AirPlay and Google Cast to allow streaming content directly from an iPhone and an Android phone, respectively.

Published 14 July 2025 at 19:12 IST