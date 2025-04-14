iPhone 16e Drives Apple to Top Position in Global Smartphone Market

Apple soared to the top spot in the global smartphone market, driven by the strong performance of its recently launched budget iPhone 16e. According to the latest data by Counterpoint Research, Apple secured 19 per cent of the global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2025. Its close rival, Samsung took the second position with a marginally less 18 per cent share, while Xiaomi came third.

Counterpoint has highlighted the iPhone 16e, which starts at ₹59,900 ($599 in the US), helped Apple achieve its shipments target for the Q1. While the report does not say how many units Apple sold in the quarter, it claims the iPhone 16e registered a strong performance in emerging markets. Launched in February, the iPhone 16e is Apple’s most affordable device, which is also an entry-point to the company’s AI ecosystem.

Samsung secured an 18 per cent market share, representing a significant decline in shipments from 21 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. The South Korean company introduced the Galaxy S25 series in January in global markets. While the sales of Samsung’s flagship phones remained slow initially, they saw an improvement last month. Xiaomi came third with a 14 per cent market share, up from 13 per cent during the same time last year. According to the report, Xiaomi benefitted from its expansion into the electric vehicle category in China, resulting in a better brand presence.

Vivo and Oppo took the fourth and fifth spots on the charts. While Vivo saw a 6 per cent year-over-year growth to capture an 8 per cent market share, Oppo’s share declined by 1 per cent.