iPhone 16e Goes Down to Lowest Price Since Its Launch

The iPhone 16e is now available at its lowest price since it debuted in February. Apple’s entry-level iPhone, which replaced the iPhone SE lineup, brings an iPhone 14-like design, featuring a notched display. It also has a single camera instead of two. However, it makes up for the lack of those features with Apple Intelligence support and the Action Button. Apple claims the iPhone 16e also has a bigger battery than the iPhone 16 or iPhone 15, meaning it lasts longer.
Amazon has listed the iPhone 16e at a price of ₹53,999, down from the launch price of ₹59,900. The new price represents a discount of about ₹6,000, but customers can maximise their savings if they pay for the iPhone 16e using a credit card. Amazon’s offers on the iPhone 16e include a ₹1,250 discount on an HDFC Bank credit card and a cashback of up to ₹1,619 when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to pay. The discount and the bank offers apply to all of the iPhone 16e’s storage variants and colourways.
The iPhone 16e is the most affordable option in the iPhone 16 series, launched last year. It is a big upgrade over the iPhone SE series, offering Apple Intelligence services, the latest A18 chip, and longer software support. The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. However, it is stuck at 60Hz, which may be a dealbreaker for some users, who can instead check out options like the Google Pixel 9a. The iPhone 16e has a 48MP camera on the back and a 12MP front camera, which is housed inside the display’s notch. The iPhone 16e supports wireless charging without MagSafe technology and has a USB-C port. The iPhone 16e comes with iOS 18.4.
