iPhone 16e Goes Down to Lowest Price Since Its Launch

The iPhone 16e is now available at its lowest price since it debuted in February. Apple’s entry-level iPhone, which replaced the iPhone SE lineup, brings an iPhone 14-like design, featuring a notched display. It also has a single camera instead of two. However, it makes up for the lack of those features with Apple Intelligence support and the Action Button. Apple claims the iPhone 16e also has a bigger battery than the iPhone 16 or iPhone 15, meaning it lasts longer.

iPhone 16e deal

Amazon has listed the iPhone 16e at a price of ₹53,999, down from the launch price of ₹59,900. The new price represents a discount of about ₹6,000, but customers can maximise their savings if they pay for the iPhone 16e using a credit card. Amazon’s offers on the iPhone 16e include a ₹1,250 discount on an HDFC Bank credit card and a cashback of up to ₹1,619 when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to pay. The discount and the bank offers apply to all of the iPhone 16e’s storage variants and colourways.

iPhone 16e specifications